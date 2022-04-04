Will Smith’s upcoming projects paused after Oscars incident

It seems Hollywood has found a way to punish Will Smith, following the controversial incident between the actor and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, and his resignation from the Academy.

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” Will shared.

And while this seemed to be the end of the story, after a week of celebrity opinions about the incident, and his resignation. The drama is far from over, now that Hollywood giants are pausing upcoming projects involving Will, including his Netflix action film ‘Fast and Loose’ and the long awaited film ‘Bad Boys 4’ produced by Sony.

Sources close to the streaming platform revealed that ‘Fast and Loose’ was already having issues prior to the Oscars situation, losing its director David Leitch a week before, making Netflix start the search for a new director. However, after the controversy started, following the ceremony, Netflix decided to put a pause on the project.

‘Bad Boys 4’ on the other hand was reportedly in the works, with the actor receiving 40 pages of the scripts before the Oscars.

Apple TV+ also has an upcoming project involving Smith, which is currently in post-production. The new drama named ‘Emancipation’ is set to be released this year, however a premiere date has yet to be announced.