Will Smith resigns from the Academy after hitting Chris Rock, ‘I am heartbroken’

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts following what has been called, the “slap heard around the world.” The news came Friday evening with a regretful statement from the actor, who said he was “heartbroken.” “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” he began, per PEOPLE.



The jarring incident has unleashed a never-ending discourse about violence, power, and repercussions. While Rock was the man assaulted on stage, he was not the only person affected by Will’s actions, with some celebrities in attendance calling the incident “traumatizing.” “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,’ Will continued.

“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film,” he added.

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” The King Richard star concluded.



The comedian has not released a formal statement following the incident, but an audio recording went viral from a recent stand-up show where Rock said he was still “processing” it.

Many were shocked to see Will did not apologize to Rock during his six-minute speech. He made a public apology the following day on social media, condemning violence. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote.

Following his apology, the Academy revealed they would be launching an investigation into the incident with a formal review to “explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”