Jimmy Kimmel shares the ‘weirdest part’ about Oscars incident

Jimmy Kimmel is showing support for Chris Rock following the controversy caused by the incident between Will Smith and the comedian at the Oscars, explaining that it was shocking” and “weird.”

The host shared his thoughts about the situation on his show, describing it as “a big night” and referring to the “old Hitch slap.”

“Even Kanye was like, you went on stage and did WHAT at an award show?” Kimmel joked, suggesting that the “weirdest part” about the incident was that Will seemed to be laughing at the jokes, even when Chris included the off-script joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition.

Kimmel suggested that Wil decided to “do something” after he noticed Jada “wasn’t amused” with the joke, adding that “Nobody could have predicted that the most controversial movie of 2022 would be G.I. Jane, but it was,” and telling the audience that he “would have been crying so hard” if it had been him on the stage.

“Obviously Chris Rock did not deserve to be slapped in the face for a joke,” Kimmel said, disapproving of Will’s behavior at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, as he seemed to be having too much fun, getting “very jiggy with it.”

“To me, there’s only one more step to make this right,” he said, “And that’s the Comedy Central Roast of Will Smith hosted by Chris Rock.”