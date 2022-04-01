Why Daniel Radcliffe is ‘dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions’ on Oscars slap

Daniel Radcliffe has had enough! The British actor is currently promoting his recent movie ‘The Lost City’ and during his latest appearance on Good Morning Britain he was asked about his thoughts on the controversial altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about that,” the 32-year-old star responded, explaining that he has had enough, “I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.”

Radcliffe, who recently opened up about his transformation portraying Weird Al Yankovic in his upcoming biopic, says he recalls how it feels to have a joke made at his expense, as he has attended many award ceremonies from the start of his successful career.

“When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” he shared, explaining how he dealt with those uncomfortable moments, “you sort of have a mode of just being like, ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.‘”

And about his experience working with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock on the set of ‘The Lost City’ in the Dominican Republic, Daniel said he was “very sweaty and it was a job to keep me from looking just drenched the whole time,“ however he “had actually a much easier time of it compared to Channing and Sandra and the crew. They were doing long weeks in the jungle and I was coming in every so often for two or three days a week.”

The actor was also asked about his ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Kenneth Branagh, who recently won his first Oscar for best original screenplay, however he confessed he didn’t have his number to congratulate him.