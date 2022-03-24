Why Daniel Radcliffe wanted to grow his own mustache for Weird Al biopic: ‘Real mustache, fake hair’

Daniel Radcliffe is sharing more details about his transformation as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovich, revealing that “it was one of the most fun things” he has ever done in his life and explaining he did everything to “avoid fake facial hair.”

The 32-year-old ‘Harry Potter’ star is portraying ‘Weird Al’ in the upcoming biopic titled WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story, and during a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had to wear a wig to achieve the singer’s abundant curly locks.

However he wanted to grow his own mustache for the project, “real mustache, fake hair,” Radcliffe said. He also shared his thoughts on Yankovic, describing him as “the nicest human, and he was on set every day which is a real pleasure,” adding, “He’s the best, he’s just the best.”

“It was honestly an incredible fast shoot, it was like, 18 days,” the actor said, previously stating that playing the role in the biopic is a “huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” while Yankovic said that he is “absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying” him, joking about his iconic character in ‘Harry Potter,’ “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Evan Rachel Wood is also involved in the project, and she will be portraying Madonna in the highly anticipated biopic.