Weird Al Yankovic is ‘thrilled’ that Daniel Radcliffe is portraying him in his biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has his next movie lined up, and it‘s going to get weird. It was revealed Tuesday that the “Harry Potter” star has been cast to portray Al Yankovic in his upcoming biopic, “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.” The musician tweeted Tuesday morning “So… I’m making a movie.” Two hours later he shared Deadline’s article announcing the news adding, “See?? I’m not kidding about this!”

See?? I’m not kidding about this! https://t.co/p1qww3R20v — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) January 18, 2022

The film will be available to stream exclusively on Roku and production will kick off in Los Angeles next month. The comedic singer said he was happy to keep his vow to release another film 33 years after his cult classic “UHF.” “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” he explained.

He went on to say he has “no doubt whatsoever” it will be the film future generations remember Radcliffe for. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” he said.



The biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time is reportedly holding nothing back in the biopic as he explores everything from his childhood, rise to fame, love affairs, and ‘depraved lifestyle.’ Executive producer Eric Appel said, “When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”

Yankovic is a one-of-a-kind singer known for his parody to hit songs by musicians like Michael Jackson and Madonna. The five-time Grammy Winner released “Mandatory Fun” in 2014 which was the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200, per Deadline. He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August 2018 and has nearly 200 screen credits since 1983.