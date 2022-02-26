‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe opens up about his ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic transformation

Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about his preparation to take on the coveted role of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in the upcoming biopic ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ co-written by Yankovic himself and director Eric Appel.

The ‘Harry Potter’ star revealed during a new interview that he was “honored” to be portraying the singer on the big screen, declaring that “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

“I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Radcliffe shared.

The 32-year-old actor recently showed his transformation, wearing the singer’s trademark Hawaiian shirt, curly brown hair and a mustache,” and it seems Yankovic approves of the portrayal, as he shared an image of Radcliffe posing as him with an accordion on social media.

The highly anticipated biopic is set to premiere on The Roku Channel, and viewers can expect to watch “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like Eat It and Like a Surgeon to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” as it was revealed that the new film “holds nothing back.”

“‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time,” Roku stated.