Would Daniel Radcliffe star in a film adaptation of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’?

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t interested in returning to Hogwarts. The actor, best known for his role as Harry Potter, discarded the possibility of starring in a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

One of the film directors, Chris Columbus, said he wanted to return to the set alongside the movie’s original stars Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. During an interview, Columbus noted that a sequel to the Cursed Child following a new generation, including Harry and Ginny’s youngest son, Albus, and the original trio would be “cinematic bliss.”

(L-R) Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis attend the premiere of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on July 11, 2011 in New York City.

“If you’re a film nerd or cinephile, it’s kind of like what J.J. Abrams did with Star Wars,” Columbus told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s no question if you’re a Star Wars fan; you were moved just seeing them on screen, seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again.”

Although Chris’ idea sounds amazing, Radcliffe told The New York Times that the film isn’t something he is interested in doing right now. “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” Radcliffe said.

“I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter, okay, and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back,” he continued.

Radcliffe added, “For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”