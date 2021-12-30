Emma Watson reminisces on the moment she fell in love with Tom Felton while filming Harry Potter

Harry Potter is celebrating its 20th anniversary and get ready to find out all about the on-screen crushes. In the special Daniel Radcliffe not only admits to writing a love letter to Helena Bonham Carter who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the series but reads the love letter he wrote her when filming wrapped. Plus, Emma Watson reminisces on the moment she fell in love with Tom Felton during one of their tutoring sessions where the assignment was what they thought God looked like.

Entertainment Tonight Canada got a sneak peek of the special where Watson opened up about her old crush. Watson played Hermione in the franchise and Felton played Draco, “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she explained. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him.”

Watson was 3 years younger than Felton and she reminisced on how exciting it was to look for his number on the call sheet. “I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day,” she admitted. “He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister,” the 31 year old added.

Watson wasn’t keeping her love a secret and Felton recalled, “I think I was in the hair and makeup chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.” While Felton never felt the same way for his younger costar, he said there was always a kinship as he grew protective over her. “I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day,” Felton said. “There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.” he added.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will fly onto your screens on Jan. 1 on HBO Max.