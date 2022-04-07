Kourtney Kardashian shares new photos from Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her excitement with fans and followers, after her impromptu wedding in Las Vegas with Travis Barker, the reality star looks happier than ever in new photos from their special day with her future husband, as it was recently revealed that the pair have yet to legally marry.

The famous Kardashian can be seen holding a bouquet of red roses, smiling for the camera and having the time of her life at the One Love Wedding Chapel.

Kourtney explained that the couple organized a 2am ceremony, capturing the moment when they said ‘I Do’ wearing matching leather jackets and dark sunglasses, with one of the guests being an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

A close source to the couple revealed that the wedding “was a fun, somewhat spontaneous thing ahead of their actual wedding this spring. Travis thought it would be a lot of fun and cute to commemorate their relationship this way. Kourtney is so in love with Travis and is down to do anything he’s into.”