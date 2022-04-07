What was Kim Kardashian doing while Kourtney and Travis pretended to get married?

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “married” in La Vegas, the news made headlines. However, some people started questioning if Kardashian would marry for the first time and wouldn’t share the special moments with her kids and siblings, her mom, close friends, and other relatives.

Luckily for the family, the ceremony wasn’t legal but just another way for Kourt and Travis to have fun and live life —please, insert Kourtney’s voice.

Although most of us thought they eloped because they were madly in love and couldn’t wait to become one, the truth is that an official ceremony will happen, and the Kardashian-Jenner family will be there.

During a recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner shared if they were aware of the surprise wedding. “I knew, and Khloé knew,” Kris said. “I was on FaceTime,” Khloé said, while Kim admitted, “I was sleeping.”

“She put it in the group chat,” Kim continued. “Like, ‘Oh, hey guys, by the way...I got married last night!’ And I woke up to like, a million texts.”

After the commotion, Kourtney took to social media to share photos of the pretend wedding, confirming that she and Barker did not get legally married. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she told Kimmel. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m., and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

As we previously reported, Barker and Kardashian allegedly tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards. According to TMZ, the pair eloped and said, “I do” at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday. Sources close to Kardashian and Barker didn’t allow the venue to take pictures and decided to bring their photographer and security team to keep everything intimate.

But then, in a hilarious twist, the “ceremony,” which included an Elvis Presley officiant, was just for fun. Page Six revealed there was nothing legal about their ceremony, and it was all just for fun. “They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” an insider said. Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates show that they never applied for or received one.