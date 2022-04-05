It’s official! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are newlyweds! According to several media outlets, including TMZ, the couple has reportedly tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

.The publication reported that the pair eloped and said “I do” at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday. Sources close to Kardashian and Barker didn’t allow the venue to take pictures and decided to bring their photographer and security team to keep everything intimate.

©GettyImages



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The insider said that The Kardashians’ star and the Blink-182 drummer got married by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The couple reportedly will continue planning their big wedding celebration.

The couple officially engaged in 2021 following nine months of romance. The sweet proposal took place in Montecito, California, after the 46-year-old rockstar planned a beautiful gesture right on the beach, in front of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel, taking Kourtney to a spot filled with roses and white candles, getting down on one knee.

After the romantic proposal, the two families shared an engagement dinner and posted about their excitement on social media, congratulating the happy couple, including Kim Kardashian, who posted the sweetest video captioned “KRAVIS FOREVER,” adding the ring emoji and showing Kourtney and Travis sharing a kiss and showing Kourtney’s enormous diamond ring.