Scott Disick is bonding with Pete Davidson and is ‘cordial’ Travis Barker

Will there be a time when Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker, hang out as a united family? Time will tell, but in the meantime, Disick seems to be bonding with Davidson while he is just “cordial” with Barker.

A source close to Scott exclusively told E! News that he officially “welcomed Pete into the family.” According to the publication, the insider revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alumn and the Saturday Night Live star get along. “They have become good friends,” the source explained. “They both have the best sense of humor, and it’s always fun when they are together.”

©GettyImages GALLERY





The source also said that Pete and Scott have gone out “several times” together “without Kim or any of the sisters” present. The person informed that Kim thinks their fast friendship is “cute.”

©Deuxmoi GALLERY



Pete Davidson hangs with Travis Barker and Scott Disick at son Reign’s baseball game

Although Scott and Pete can call themselves pals, Disick is still distant when it comes to Blink-182 star, Travis Barker. Despite the reality tv star and businessman has been “around Travis Barker and Kourtney,” there is a “mutual distance between the two,” as reported by the media outlet.

“Travis is also around at family events, so they cross paths a lot,” the source explained. “They are cordial but don’t have a close relationship. Travis has no bad blood against Scott, but it’s hard for Scott to be around him and Kourtney,” the source added. “He’s not over it.”