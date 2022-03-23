Pete Davidson’s mom approves of a Davidson-Kardashian baby

Pete Davidson’s mom, Amy Davidson, is active on social media. Amy, whose Instagram handle is @amyymarie118, is followed by a variety of Saturday Night Live cast members and often posts photos of herself and her son. She recently replied to a fan comment, saying that Kim Kardashian and Pete would be having kids soon.
In a paparazzi photo that showed Kim and Pete kissing in a car, a follower wrote, “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year,” tagging Amy. She replied “yayyyy!” The photo was taken on March 20th, and it shows Kim and Pete reuniting in Los Angeles after spending some time apart.
Amy is active on social media, often sharing sweet photos with Pete. On National Son’s Day, she shared a photo with him and wrote “Happy National Son’s Day! I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are today! Love you more.” Kenan Thompson, a long-time SNL cast member, dropped several heart emojis on the comments and wrote “you both!!!”
On November 16th of last year, she shared several photos of Pete and wrote a message to commemorate his birthday. “Happy 28th birthday to my baby boy!! Beautiful inside and out! We love you so much XOXO,” she wrote. The post featured photos of Pete as a baby, and some alongside his father, Scott Davidson, who was a firefighter and passed away during the 9/11 twin tower attacks.
Kim and Pete went Instagram official during this month, confirming what many had been speculating since Kim’s appearance on SNL. Kim then went on The Ellen Degeneres Show and talked about how happy she was to have waited for the right person to date. “I went for it, and, you know what? I’m in my 40s. Like, f–k it … just go for it, find your happiness,” she said.
Last week, Kim was in Miami, launching the swimwear line of her brand, SKIMS. The event was attended by all sorts of A-listers, from athletes like Naomi Osaka, to models like Lola Leon.
Despite the fact that Pete remained in New York, he spent his time with the Kardashian family. He was with Scott Disick and Travis Barker. The three hung out together at Scott and Kourtney’s son baseball game.