Ariana Grande proves she’s still friends with Kim Kardashian amid Pete Davidson romance

Despite one dating the other’s ex, it looks like things are all good between Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

The “7 Rings” singer has always been cool with the Kardashian family, even including their matriarch Kris Jenner in her “Thank U, Next” music video back in 2019. But when Kim started dating Ariana’s ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, a lot of fans thought the SKIMS founder violated girl code.

We haven’t seen the celebrities interact since Kardashian’s romance with the Saturday Night Live star started in late 2021, but last week, we got confirmation that there’s no love lost between Kim and Ariana.

This past weekend, the singer sent a package of goodies from her new beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, to the reality star. Kardashian posted a clip of the package onto her Instagram Story, showing off the various lip products and colorful balms she recieved from her boyfriend’s ex-fiancée. She even tagged the brand and Grande.

©Kim Kardashian





After meeting when she hosted SNL years prior, Grande and Davidson started dating in 2018, getting engaged almost immediately. Unfortunately, their romance was short-lived, and they called things off later that same year.

Kardashian’s relationship with the comedian started the same way, meeting when she hosted the sketch comedy series for the first time in October 2021. After kissing Pete in a skit, the pair developed a real life romance, being spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm that same month.