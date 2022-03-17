Kanye West claims Pete Davidson will get Kim Kardashian ‘hooked on drugs’

Kanye West is sharing his concern about Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, explaining that he thinks the comedian will get the reality star “hooked on drugs,” as he says Pete is “in rehab every 2 months.”

The rapper’s latest message comes after it was confirmed that Pete has a Kim Kardashian tattoo on his chest, and after a close source to the family revealed that Kim is “really thankful” that Pete “is sticking up for himself.”

“She thinks it’s complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She’s so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on,” the source said.

Kanye also declared that Pete “had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet,” referring to his latest claims about him and after his recent absence from ‘Saturday Night Live,’ however Pete currently has a busy schedule filming ‘The Home.’

“You not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you,” Kanye added, “Apologize to your family for being in your family.” He also made fun of his Hilary Clinton tattoo, writing, “Tramp Stamp Pete the Tramp… here’s the stamp.”

The rapper previously claimed there had been a series of co-parenting issues, and that he had only been “allowed” to see his daughter last week, to which Kim responded in the comments, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”