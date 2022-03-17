Kanye West takes son Saint to Warriors game amid his claims Kim K is keeping him from kids

Kanye West was finally able to spend some quality time with one of his kids.

The rapper and his 6-year-old son, Saint West, were in attendance at the Golden State Warriors game against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, March 16.

For the family outing, the father-son duo wore matching outfits, both wearing black leather jackets, hoodies, dark wash jeans, and rain boots.

After they arrived at the game, Ye and Saint were photographed sitting courtside at the game, in which the Celtics beat the Warriors 110 to 88. Later that same evening, the 6-year-old met Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who he was photographed shaking hands with as Kanye stood alongside them.

Kanye has been spending a lot of time at NBA games recently, sitting courtside at a Miami Heat game with rapper Future and his girlfriend, Chaney Jones, just last week.

This outing with Saint comes as the rapper continually alleges that his ex Kim Kardashian has tried to keep him from seeing his children. In addition to Saint, the former couple also share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 2.

His most recent claims came when Ye shared a photo on Instagram of North’s backpack, writing: “This was on my daughters back pack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week....This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kim took to his comments section to reply to her ex-husband’s claims, writing, “Please stop this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

While Kanye hasn’t said that he’s being kept from the kids completely, he does repeatedly bring up the idea that they’re supposed to have joint custody, yet Kim seems to call all the shots.

According to reports from TMZ,the pair might be on their way to working out a legal custody agreement since their informal one isn’t working.