Kanye West gets suspended from Instagram after violating the platform’s policies on hate speech

After months of posting and deleting pictures and messages attacking Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Kris Jenner, music and video streaming platforms, fashion brands, and more, Instagram has temporarily suspended Kanye West’s account after violating the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

Kanye’s recent tirade aimed at “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. The rapper took to social media to post a racial slur directed at Noah after speaking on West’s treatment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Noah said. “But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company for Instagram, told TMZ that West’s 24-hour ban results from violations of the platform’s policies. If the derogative or racial slurs continue, the company is prepared to take additional steps.

Kanye West’s recent controversy comes after his conversation with Davidson surfaced on social media. As we previously reported, the tv reality star and businesswoman is ‘very happy’ that the Saturday Night Live comedian is standing his ground while showing her support.

A source close to Kardashian told E! News that the mom of four is “so grateful” for Pete’s reaction and patience amid her divorce from the rapper. “He’s really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this,” the source shared with the publication. “It’s been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him.”

According to the insider, although fans have mixed feelings regarding the text message exchange between West and Davidson, Kim is proud of Pete for defending himself.

“She’s really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill and is very happy he is sticking up for himself,” the person revealed. “She thinks it’s complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She’s so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on.”