Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West adorably sings ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

He might be too young to know what he wants to be as an adult, but Saint West has a pretty singing tone! Kim Kardashian’s son showed his musical abilities in a recent video on Kim’s Instagram Stories.

The Kardashians star posted a clip of Saint playing with filters while Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” song played in the background. After digitally changing the color of his eyes, the 6-year-old proceeded to belt out, “We don’t talk about Bruno…but it was my wedding day. It was our wedding day.”

As we previously reported, Saint doesn’t have to go far to get on a stage. His mom made sure to deck the playroom with a projector, mini stage and musical instruments. “Just because you guys always say that my house is so like... minimal, you guys haven’t seen my playroom,” says Kim Kardashian at the beginning of a video she shared in 2020.

The reality star, and proud mom of four shared her bright and airy space adorned with a drum set and boxes full instruments, in addition to a dollhouse, several horse toys, and a functional supermarket — complete with cash register, where you can electronically sign your receipt.

Kim Kardashian shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with rapper Kanye West. Although the couple are divorced and living in turmoil, Kim hopes to coparent in peace in the near future.

Loading the player...

Earlier this month, after more than a year of divorce proceedings, a judge has granted the reality star’s request to end her marriage to Kanye West. Kanye’s lawyer did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, but his lawyer said he had three conditions: Any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of the dies. The judge granted that condition.