Kanye West begs God to bring his family back together after Julia Fox calls the rapper her ‘boyfriend’

Kanye West has made it clear he wants his family to get back together, publicly pleading to be reunited with Kim Kardashian and their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

It seems the rapper got emotional after seeing Kim’s Vogue cover story, taking to social media to write “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY TOGETHER,” sharing some of the photos featuring their children.

And while Kanye is now dating actress Julia Fox, the artist has his priorities straight and has previously insisted the famous Kardashian to take him back after their divorce was announced last year.

During her latest interview Kim explained she wants to put herself first: “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she continued, “And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”

She concluded, “And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.“

Kim was interviewed in January, before the couple started a public social media battle, “You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” Kim said to Vogue, “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

However things seem to have turned difficult for the former couple, with Kanye claiming Kim believes he was putting “a hit out on her,” and trying to stop their 8-year-old daughter North from posting TikTok videos.

Kim recently responded to the accusations by writing on Instagram, “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”