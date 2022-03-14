Kanye West claims co-parenting issues, Kim Kardashian responds and Pete Davidson is ‘done being quiet’

Kanye West is claiming there are a series of co-parenting issues with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, referring to his 8-year-old daughter North West, her social media presence and his religious education.

The rapper took to social media to post a series of videos explaining his side of the story, “I just got off the phone with Kim, I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing,” adding that he is not allowing his daughter “to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney, I have a say-so.“

“My daughter will not be led by people who don’t believe in God. I am in a very good place and a very God place. Inside the will of God I am being still right now. This all feels like a set up. They want me to react,” Kanye said.

The artist also posted a message on Instagram, stating that he will protect his “family at all costs,” claiming that he was only “allowed” to see her last week, to which Kim responded in the comments, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

It seems things are not getting easier for the family, as the controversy didn’t stop there. Recent messages between Pete Davidson and Kanye were posted online, with Pete writing, “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet,” asking him to “take a second and calm down” and describing Kim as “literally the best mother I’ve ever met.”