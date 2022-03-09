Kanye West talks about ‘true love’ and death in new ominous poem alluding to his controversial divorce

Kanye West has released another ominous poem that seems to make a reference to his music career, the media attention and his recent controversial divorce with Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper titled his new poem ‘Dead’ on Tuesday, following his previous release titled ‘Divorce,’ and this time Kanye talks about not realizing he is deceased.

“No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. And only people that would talk to me were in my head,” the singer continues in the poem, “No one wanted to tell me I was DEAD. Only people who loved me visit in their dreams instead.”

And about his divorce from the famous Kardashian and his family life, Kanye wrote “My kids would dance for me in a home I once led.”

The singer, who recently made his relationship with girlfriend Chaney Jones public, concluded the poem by detailing his perspective on death, “I found out one day at the newsstand in pergatory [sic] there was a front page article of my murderers [sic] story.”

Kanye wrote, “I was so surprised at what it said. This info is for the living. And surprise… You’re DEAD.”

The musician wants the poem to speak for itself, as he revealed on social media that “explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted.” He recently said he shouldn’t have to “justify” his expression “after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet.”