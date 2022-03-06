Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones denies plastic surgery rumors as fans compare her look to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West clearly has a type.

Ever since the rapper was spotted with his latest love interest Chaney Jones, fans can’t get over just how much she looks like his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Of course, Jones has seen these comparisons in her comments section and all over social media, which led her to setting the record straight about just how much she’s altered her own look. According to the 24-year-old, any similarities in their faces are purely coincidental as she’s never had any plastic surgery abover her neck.

This week, she took to Instagram to post a pre-BBL photo to prove she’s always been curvy, plus, she shared “5 facts about me” to help fans put a personality to the pictures.

First, Jones shared a revealing photo to her Instagram Story, putting her rear-end on full display. Though she does admit she’s had a Brazilian butt lift, she says this photo was before the surgery, insisting she has always had a curvier body type. Chaney also clarifies that her face hasn’t had any work done.

“I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL,” she wrote. “Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s questions yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery.

Kanye’s girlfriend went on to list “5 facts about me,” where she doubled down on the fact that she hasn’t altered her face in any way.

“1. I am European, French, German, West African, Nigerian & Ghanaian

2. I am the COO of First State Behavioral Health (website is in bio)

3. I’m currently getting my masters in counseling, maintaining a 4.0 GPA

4. No I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this

4. I am a 24 year old Virgo born on August 28th

5. I am from Dover, Delaware.“