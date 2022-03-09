Kanye West shows support for Kim Kardashian’s ex-BFF Larsa Pippen

Is Kanye West trying to send a message to Kim Kardashian amid their divorce?

A new “like” from the rapper has caught the attention of fans, subtly supporting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s former best friend,Larsa Pippen, on Instagram.

Larsa was best friends with the reality star for years, but their friendship came to an abrupt end in 2020. Of course, that immediately fueled rumors about what could have come between Kim and the Real Housewives of Miami star, which Pippen has talked about in the years since.

Of the hints Larsa has dropped about the dissolution of their friendship, she’s long alluded to the idea that Kim’s then-husband had a lot to do with it. In November 2020, Larsa claimed Ye “brainwashed” Kim and her sisters against her because he felt “threatened.”

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,“ she said on the Hollywood Raw podcast. ”So I feel like I was the person that was like, ‘Oh, don’t be so close to her because you’re so close to her.’ That kinda had something to do with it.”

She continued, “I don’t want to be the trouble in your relationship. If your husband feels threatened by my relationship with you, then I don’t want to be that person. I got my own s***.”

Larsa also talked about the situation on Real Housewives of Miami, claiming her friendship with Kim fell apart because she was “stuck in the middle” of KimYe and “knew too much.”

“I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle,“ she said. “I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem.”