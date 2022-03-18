Oh no! We won’t have our first comedian in space after all. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin informed that Pete Davidson “is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” and they “will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star had been slated to depart on March 23 alongside Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, Tricor International CEO Mark Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen, and Commercial Space Technologies President George Nield; however, his aspirations to visit earth’s orbit came to an end.

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, won’t join Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin shuttle

To date, it is unknown the reasons why the Staten Island native won’t join the A-listers already launched to the edge of the milky way in a Blue Origin shuttle. Pete would have been the fourth celeb breaching the atmosphere after Michael Strahan, William Shatner, and Jeff Bezos.

In January, Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian arrived at Bezos‘ estate in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, they spent “several hours” and then headed to Pete’s hotel in Beverly Hills. A source told Page Six, “He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”

Bezos isn’t the first space-interested billionaire the King of Staten Island has bonded with. When Elon Musk hosted SNL last May, they did a sketch together about conquering mars.

It looked like they got along great, and considering Bezos and Musk are infamous rivals, the Amazon founder might be trying to earn his spot as Davidson’s favorite.