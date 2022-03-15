Going to space must be one of the most amazing, breathtaking, literally and figuratively out of this world experience a human being could live. To be honest, 99% of us might never visit space; still, the hope to become part of the 1% who will is high.

Now that Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin confirmed another trip to the edge of space on March 23, a Texas reporter wants to be considered, and just like Pete Davidson, also leave the planet. The 93.1 KISS FM host recently wrote a public letter to the magnate asking for a seat on his spaceship.

Attention Jeff Bezos! Texas radio host Iris Lopez wants to become the first Latina single mom in space

In the lengthy letter, Lopez, who grew up wanting to become the next Britney Spears, tells Jeff her new dream is to become the first Latina single mom in space —and we think that’s pretty badass!

Iris, who is also the founder and executive director of Mija, Yes you can praise Davidson and the other six passengers joining the next Blue Origin space travel. Compared to most of them, she lives in El Paso, which is about two hours away from Van Horn, Texas. In this town, Blue Origin is located.

Considering all that, Lopez shoot her shot and filled her application to go to space. “We’re still in Women’s History Month, so even though I love Pete, it would’ve been nice to see some more celebrity girl power on the March launch,” she said. “An all-girl launch would’ve been the icing on the cake, honestly, but hey, I’m not here to tell the second wealthiest person in the world how to do his job; however, just in case Jeff is reading this, I would like to submit my application to be the first Latina single mom to head to space. So bear with me as I toot my own horn for the sake of trying to get to space.”

In all honesty, Iris revealed that if she gets selected, the tickets are out of her league.“First of all, let’s just address the obvious… I can’t afford those tickets, and neither can more than half of the nation, so how cool would it be to send a middle-class working woman to Space?! Biased opinion, it would be very cool!” she wrote.

(L to R) Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, Good Morning America co-anchor and former NFL star Michael Strahan, Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO of Voyager Space, Cameron Bess and his venture capitalist father Lane Bess, and investor Evan Dick, stand for a photo during a media availability on the landing pad after they flew into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard on December 11, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas. They flew aboard mission NS-19, the third human spaceflight for the company which is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Although it is unknown the exact price for a 10-minutes round trip flight to space, Reuters reported that the company estimated in 2018 that they would cost between $200,000 to $300,000. Still, last year, an anonymous person paid $28 million to fill the only seat available in the New Shepard. The person could not attend, so the seat went to 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who became the youngest person ever to visit space.

Lopez, who also wants to be the first, enlisted her accomplishments. “Jeff, you’ve sent an actor, football star/news personality, and now a comedian to space. What about sending a former weather anchor, current radio host/non-profit founder/single mom to space. I mean…. Look at all those things you’re crossing off the list, Jeff! It’s a win/win situation,” she assures.