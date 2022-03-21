Pete Davidson spotted hanging with Travis Barker and Scott Disick at son Reign’s baseball game

It looks like the whole family has already warmed up toKim Kardashian’s new boo.

Over the weekend, her boyfriend Pete Davidson was spotted spending some time with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and her fiancé Travis Barker at Kourtney and Scott’s son Reign’s baseball game over.

The trio’s outing was sent in by anonymous fan to Instagram account Deuxmoi on Sunday, submitting photos of herself and another girl with Davidson, Disick, and Barker near a playground in California.

“Met Pete, Scott, Travis, and the kids at my brother’s baseball game,” the fan wrote. It was Deuxmoi that clarified to its 1.4 million followers, “It was Reign’s game.”

In one photo, Davidson can be seen smiling in a casual outfit including a white T-shirt, an unbuttoned flannel shirt, and a pair of black sunglasses. He posed next to Disick, who wore a maroon, navy and green Adidas tracksuit and a similar pair of black glasses.

In the second photo, the same fans posed with Barker, who wore a black tee that read “Dream Big Die Young,” a spiked silver necklace, and black pants. He also completed his look with black sunglasses.

It looks like the Saturday Night Live star has been doing well integrating into the Kardashian family ever since he began dating Kim in October 2021.

On Saturday, the comedian posted a video of himself with Disick and two others Saturday, joking they had a wild “boyz night” that included falling asleep to a movie.

He also seems to have won the approval of Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian. The two of them bonded during a group date with friends at an escape room and Korean BBQ in January. For Valentine’s Day, he event sent the Good American founder some flowers.