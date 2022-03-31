Kim, Kourtney & Khloé Kardashian open up about their romantic relationships in upcoming interview

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian are all opening up about their romantic relationships in an upcoming interview special.

Ahead of the premiere of their new Hulu series The Kardashians, the famous sisters along with their mother Kris Jenner are sitting down with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts for an in-depth interview.

WEDNESDAY: The Kardashians aren't holding back -- Tune in for The Kardashians Exclusive @ABC News Special with @RobinRoberts Wednesday night at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/I5gwtitft0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 31, 2022

The special, set to air on April 6, will feature the family addressing many of the questions that have been surrounding their personal lives since Keeping Up With Kardashians went off the air last year.

In a new clip from the interview, Roberts asks the women questions about their relationships. That includes Kim’s romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and her co-parenting style with ex-husband Kanye West; Kourtney’s engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker; and the status of Khloé‘s relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan, where do things stand? How are you doing?” Roberts asks Khloé.

She goes on to ask Kim about her situation, wondering, “How have you leaned on your family through your divorce with Kanye?”

Elsewhere in their intimate conversations, the family will also talk about what to expect from their new Hulu series, plus, how they’ve developed a multi-billionaire dollar brand through each of their businesses.

After KUTWK wrapped in June 2021, The Kardashians began filming almost immediately, with cameras picking up right where the group left off.

The show will premiere April 14 on Hulu with new episodes to air every Thursday.