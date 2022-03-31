Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS becomes one of the 2022 TIME100 Most Influential companies

Kim Kardashian is a mega-influencer, and everything she wears, promotes, or creates becomes gold. Three years ago, when the tv reality star and businesswoman launched her shapewear company, there was a controversy surrounding its name.

As a good leader and businessperson, Kardashian listened, and after rebranding, she launched a disruptive company focusing on body positivity and inclusive sizing. According to Forbes, Kim’s startup became a multi-billion dollar brand and is now one of the 2022 TIME100 Most Influential companies.

SKIMS sizes range from XXS through XXXXXL, and as reported by Time magazine, the garments can stretch to twice their original size. The pieces are affordable, although Kim always hires “it” girls and iconic models, including Kate Moss, Addison Rae, and Paris Hilton, for the brand’s advertising campaign.

The brand is undoubtedly a big hit, and even established fashion houses such as Fendi have collaborated with SKIMS. Before launching a swimwear collection, the company also partnered with Team USA.