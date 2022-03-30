Lamar Odom says if he had protected Khloé Kardashian like Will Smith, they may still be married

Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian’s marriage is officially a part of the Will Smith,Chris Rock, and Jada Pinkett Smith discourse. The Oscars slap heard around the world has everyone talking (and arguing) about why Will slapped Chris, with many trying to justify the situation. The former NBA player reflected on the incident Tuesday on Instagram with a photo of Will and Jada and a lengthy caption about a husband’s “responsibility” to protect his wife.



Odom said he does not condone violence but said, “I was told love covers a multitude of sins.” “I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking [a] side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife,” he wrote.

While many people wanted an explanation from Will as to why he hit Rock, Odom said he owes “zero explanation.” “Would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain,” he wrote.

Odom then reflected on his marriage with Khloe, “Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” he said.

It was a bit of a strange time for Lamar to bring up his relationship with Kardashian but the regretful athlete has made it clear he would love to make things right with his ex-wife. Odom was formerly engaged to Sabrina Parr, but the couple called it off last year.

In his 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light, Odom admitted to cheating on Kardashian multiple times, being violent, and said he even threatened to kill her. Odom was struggling with sex and drug addictions while he was married to Kardashian and even cheated on her 28th birthday. Last month on an episode of Celebrity Big Brother Lamar said he was going to try his “damndest” to reach out to Khloe once the show ended with hopes to take her to dinner and apologize for everything he put her through.

“It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on, and people change,“ he said.

“When I married Khloé, there [were] just so many things I did wrong when it came to that relationship,“ he said. “If I could take [it] back, of course, I would take it back. It was never my intention to hurt her but, my head just wasn’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself,” the remorseful athlete continued.