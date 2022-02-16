Lamar Odom wants to take Khloe Kardashian to dinner so he can apologize

Lamar Odom is not ready to quit when it comes to Khloe Kardashian. On Monday’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, the former NBA player was adamant he was going to try his “damndest” to reach out to Khloe once the show is over. Odom said he would love to take her to dinner and apologize for everything he put her through. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence,” he said.

Khloe and Odom 2016

Odom has vented in the past about how much he misses Kardashian on the show. Kardashian and Odom married in 2009 after only one month of dating and, they broke up in 2013. However, Kardashian helped him recover following his near-fatal overdose at a Las Vegas-area brothel and their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016.

Odom respected Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson but, since their split, he has been very vocal about his desire to talk to her. “I didn’t treat that good woman right,” he told his co-stars before saying he was going to try his “damndest” to reach out to the Good American founder once the show was over.

As for his plans for KoKo? “I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” he said. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and, people change.” “When I married Khloé, there [were] just so many things I did wrong when it came to that relationship,“ he continued. “If I could take [it] back, of course, I would take it back. It was never my intention to hurt her but, my head just wasn’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself,” the remorseful athlete said.

Odom went on to say that he even has trouble sleeping thinking about his former love. “Sometimes it’s hard for me to sleep at night thinking about her,” he admitted.