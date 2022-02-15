Khloe Kardashian sizzles in leather at Justin Bieber’s after party

Khloe Kardashian has been mourning her relationship with Tristan Thompson in stunning all-black outfits. The Good American founder has been spotted around Los Angeles looking toned and confident. On Friday, February 11th Kardashian headed to Justin Bieber’s after-party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood wearing head-to-toe leather. The Matrix-inspired look was super chic.

©Grosby Group





Khloe attended the after-party before the scene nearby turned chaotic with a fight that resulted in gunfire. Per DailyMail, a fight broke out around 2:45 am near the restaurant and lounge which left three men with gunshot wounds, including rapper Kodak Black.

Terrifying moments aside, the 37 year-old showed off her fit figure last week following a Skims shoot for Kim Kardashian. She looked stunning in a black catsuit and booties.

©Grosby Group





Khloe never publicly addressed her split with Thompson following his paternity scandal. Which is the complete opposite of what Kanye West has been doing following his split with her sister Kim Kardashian.

On Monday the rapper began sharing screenshots from his conversation that is seemingly Kim, with the contact “Kim other phone” about Davidson. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be ur fault,” the text read. Kanye shared a photo of a guy in a headlock along with the caption, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY TO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”