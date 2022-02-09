Khloé Kardashian proudly shows her curves in SKIMS skin-tight brown bodysuit

Kim Kardashian knows that her younger sister Khloé Kardashian is a great ambassador for SKIMS, and Khloé knows that supporting her sister’s brand is another way to showcase her love. Therefore, the 37-year-old reality tv personality took to social media to show her curves in a skin-tight brown bodysuit from the shapewear line.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t layer the outfit and opted for a sleek look. She completed her style with a high bun, drop earrings and signature red stiletto nails.

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons said the Kardashian’s bun might be simple but flawless. “If it’s gonna be a simple bun, make it flawless,” Fitzsimons said on Instagram, to which Khloé replied: “Flawless darling!!!”

Some people took the opportunity to highlight her latest weight loss. “Khloe got a revenge body after Lamar now she getting another revenge body after Tristan, if these men keep doing her dirty soon there’ll be no body left to revenge on,” a person wrote. At the same time, others highlighted how beautiful she looked.

Kardashian’s post comes after announcing the family’s upcoming reality show, The Kardashians. The new reality series will be available on Hulu on April 14. The show will continue E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians storyline as part of their most recent deal with Disney+. According to the teaser, the unscripted show will be explosive and assures that “all the walls will be shattered.”