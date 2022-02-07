Harry Jowsey finally responds to Khloé Kardashian romance rumors

Harry Jowsy is finally breaking his silence over those whispers about his rumored romance with Khloé Kardashian.

Last week, the popular blind item Instagram account Deuxmoi shared a submission claiming that the aforementioned reality stars were talking, which caught a lot of people by surprise.

The anonymous submission claimed, “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking...Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

Once a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared a screenshot, Khloé quickly chimed in with a correction, commenting, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

Now, the Too Hot To Handle star is commenting on all of the commotion, confirming Kardashian’s claims that the blind item was completely false.

In order to make sure nobody misses the message (and probably to capitalize on the publicity) Harry changed his Instagram bio , which now reads, “In a very serious committed relationship with @netflix (not Khloe),” along with a pink heart emoji.

While there’s clearly no truth to those rumors, according to both Khloé and Harry, the reality star did share a snapshot of two flower bouquets sitting in the front seat of a car last week with the caption, “Recently.” Still, a source close to Harry previously confirmed to E! News that “there are no truth to the dating rumors,” and as Harry’s own bio now suggests, “The Bentley and flowers were for Netflix.”

Plus, just because these rumors are false doesn’t mean something can’t happen between Kardashian and Jowsey.