Khloé Kardashian gives lessons of self-love after social media troll criticized her hands

Khloé Kardashian has access to the best manicurists and hand treatments in Los Angeles and beyond, so thinking that her hands are dry, weird, or ugly is not the way to go unless you are a social media troll.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s hands has been the center of attention lately, and not necessarily for her always impeccable and symmetrical coffin nails.

Kardashian isn’t new to this game, and she knows that there’s a couple of haters following closer for every ten fans praising her. Therefore, when a person criticized her fingers or made fun of how she tucked her hand behind while posing in a Good American ad, the reality star and businesswoman clapped back, giving us a lesson of self-love,

“Oh lord, she‘s hiding her hands,” the troll wrote on Instagram, to which Khloé responded, “lol never,” adding, “My hands are beautiful baby.”

As reported by E! News, Khloé Kardashian has spoken about her hands in the past. The Revenge Body star assured that she has “normal size hands/fingers” after another Good American campaign went viral and sparked negative comments, for allegedly being all “photoshop.”

“HA I’m cracking up!” she tweeted, explaining that the images were “shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect.”

She explained, “The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long,” adding, “Not to worry!”