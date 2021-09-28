Rosalía and M·A·C Cosmetics Aute Cuture releases a nail and makeup collection

Rosalía and M·A·C Cosmetics Aute Cuture nailed it! The singer and beauty company just released a nail and makeup collection inspired by the artist’s signature look.

M·A·C has collaborated once again with the music sensation and VIVA GLAM spokesperson, co-creating a limited-edition collection featuring on-trend color for nails and makeup full of fashion flavor and flair.

The beauty company describes its latest collection as “outspoken and unapologetically mesmerizing.” The M·A·C Aute Cuture Starring Rosalía Collection brings her inimitable nail style to life with six nail lacquers and two nail adornments featuring specially designed couture gold-toned packaging.

The star and the brand wanted to create a shade for every mood, therefore, they are offering nail lacquers with luscious colors in three high-gloss finishes – cream, pearlescent and metallic. All of them with boldly sensual red and effortlessly haute neutral shades.

©M·A·C Cosmetics Aute Cuture





Additionally, the Aute Cuture Collection includes a full range of face products! There are four shades of Retro Matte Liquid lip color, three shades of Matte Lipstick, and one shade of Amplified Lipstick.

The collection includes a ten-piece eyeshadow palette with powerful pigments and a four-liquid-powder highlighter with prismatic reflections designed to sculpt and highlight your face for a luminous and well-defined finish.

©M·A·C Cosmetics Aute Cuture





According to the brand, Rosalía’s originality, courage, and creative force are vital to the DNA of M·A·C. Therefore, the Spanish singer-songwriter turned to them to co-create a beauty collection to be worn by “those who connect with her stridently free and forward-thinking yet inherently classic style.”