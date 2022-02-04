Khloe Kardashian says she is ‘absolutely not’ dating reality star Harry Jowsey

Khloe Kardashian won‘t respond to all the drama surrounding her life, but she is not about to let people think she is dating Harry Jowsey. People were confused after the popular blind item site Deuxmoi shared a submission claiming that the reality stars were talking. They even clamed he delivered flowers to her house in a Bentley. There even appeared to be possible evidence because earlier in the day Jowsey shared a photo of flowers inside of a Bentley. However, it looks like a well planned out joke bceause Khloe quickly shut down the rumors.
The anonymous submission claimed, “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking.” “Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house,” they said. However, a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared a screenshot and, Khloe commented in all caps, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”
Jowsey is a 24-year-old reality star known for his time on Too Hot To Handle. He was most recently linked to influencer Sveta Bilyalova but was previously engaged to his co-contestant Francesca Farago. He made a YouTube video that has since been deleted explaining the split. “I flew to Vancouver to spend time with Francesca and I saw a different side of Francesca at that point in time,“ Jowsey said, per PEOPLE. ”Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she came to visit me in Australia.”
As for Khloe, she is currently healing following Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. Sources told people in January she “can’t imagine” dating right now. But that doesn’t mean that won’t change, and the insider said “her family knows that she will meet the right guy when she is ready.”