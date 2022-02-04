Khloe Kardashian says she is ‘absolutely not’ dating reality star Harry Jowsey

Khloe Kardashian won‘t respond to all the drama surrounding her life, but she is not about to let people think she is dating Harry Jowsey. People were confused after the popular blind item site Deuxmoi shared a submission claiming that the reality stars were talking. They even clamed he delivered flowers to her house in a Bentley. There even appeared to be possible evidence because earlier in the day Jowsey shared a photo of flowers inside of a Bentley. However, it looks like a well planned out joke bceause Khloe quickly shut down the rumors.



©HARRY JOWSEY



Post by Jowsey captioned, “recently”

The anonymous submission claimed, “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking.” “Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house,” they said. However, a Kardashian-Jenner fan account shared a screenshot and, Khloe commented in all caps, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”