Khloe Kardashian posts about ‘betrayal’ after viral video of Tristan Thompson and a mystery woman

Khloe Kardashian is getting deep. Or atleast trying to. The Good American founder had a photoshoot with her car and, she shared a gallery of photos on social media with a caption about betrayal. Of course, there is one obvious person Khloe could be talking about - Tristan Thompson. The NBA player was already in enough trouble with his paternity scandal but, there is now a viral video showing a woman sitting on his lap.

Khloe captioned the post, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies” and now has people debating whether or not she used the word “betrayal” correctly. “An enemy can’t betray you, that’s like the whole point of a betrayal,” one person Tweeted in response. But, the point it seems like Khloe’s trying to make is that the people who betray you the most are those close to you.

The NBA player admitted he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ son on January 3rd with a public apology to Khloe. But less than 4 weeks later the viral clip shows Thompson smiling happily while holding a mystery woman on his lap. The duo looked comfortable and flirty as she gently touched his nose and face. “Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash,” the user captioned the video. They also added the text, “Tristan Thompson is a B***H for this,” over the video.

©TriciaCaracoza



Tristan Thompon mystery woman

Thompson played against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. In a separate video, the creator @TriciaCaracoza claimed he showed up at the same club she was and sat right next to her. When she started recording her friend dancing in front of her, she claims Thompson saw the flash and “snatched” the phone out of her hand. After her husband snatched the phone back from him, she said Thompson asked that they don’t take videos. Unfortunately for Thompson, Caracoza got exactly the kind of footage he was probably trying to avoid.

Sources close to Khloe have told outlets that she is done with the baller for good and will “never” take him back, so while Thompson is technically a single man, the video rubbed people the wrong. “Why can‘t he stay outta clubs and these situations like what is wrong with you bro, just go home, it’s not that hard,” one user commented. However, some people are defending the father of 3. “That’s a single man at this point,” someone said.