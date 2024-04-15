Only one Kardashian/Jenner is reportedly confirmed for the Met Gala: More stars on the list

The Met Gala 2024 is just two weeks away. Held annually on the first Monday of May, the famous event brings together the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It will take place on May 6, with the theme of “Garden of Time.” Fashion lovers cannot wait to see who walks up the famous stairs with their interpretation.



Last year, the Kardashian/Jenners found themselves in the middle of speculation when Page Six reported that Anna Wintour was cracking down on the guest list and they might not attend. It turned out not to be true, as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner all walked up the steps. However, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian were not there.

For this year’s Gala, as of now, only Kendall is reportedly confirmed for the event, per Page Six. Of course, they can still always show up.



The last time we saw all the sisters together at the event was in 2022, which was the first time Khloé and Kourtney were invited. Kim walked the steps with her boyfriend at the time, Pete Davidson, while Kourtney walked with Travis Barker.

Who else will be there?

Tickets to the Met Gala sell for $50,000 a person, but you must be approved by Wintour to attend.



©GettyImages



Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri

According to Page Six, there are several first-time invitees, including Golden Globe winners Lily Gladstone from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri.

Gisele Bündchen is also rumored to attend, with fans wondering if she will bring her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

©GettyImages



We will see some Met Gala regulars

An insider told the outlet Met Gala icon Rihanna is expected to attend along with Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson, and Cara Delevingne.

“Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan has also received an invite after making his red carpet debut there last year.



©GettyImages



2024 Co-Chairs

As the list of invitees grows, we also know that Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez will be in attendance, as they are acting as co-chairs.