Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby boy and is not ‘Angel’! Here’s the meaning behind it

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a healthy baby boy on 2/2/22, and although her family members and friends have been referring to the newborn as “baby angel,” the name Jenner and Travis Scott chose is not even remotely close. The mom of two took to social media to share that Stormi’s brother’s name is Wolf Webster.

There is a lot of symbolism behind the name. Wolf represents loyalty, family, and friendship. According to spiritual guides, a wolf values teamwork, adds protection and lives in freedom. Among other noble traits are their instincts and playfulness.

As we previously reported, baby Wolf Webster was born in palindrome date, which means it is unique! The 24-year-old beauty mogul gave birth on a Tuesday —or should we say on a “Twosday”? Anyways, the date fell on the second day of the week, which makes it even more special.

In numerology, the number two (2) represents the union of masculine and feminine principles, grace and power, and according to experts, brings peace and balance into relationships or situations. As reported by Numerology.com, it also represents partnerships —and for sure, Stormi will find a great companion on her baby brother.