Eve welcomes her first child, Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve is embarking on the journey of a lifetime: motherhood!

The 43-year-old just welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

The singer took to Instagram to announce the news on Thursday, February 10, where she revealed the name of their bundle of joy: Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. She also announced that the little one was born on February 1, saying the feeling of welcoming a new life into this world is unlike anything she’s ever felt.

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022. Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling,” she wrote in her caption, adding the first photo of the newborn.

Her husband went on to share the same photo onto his Instagram, adding, “Let the wild rumpus begin!”

Eve first announced that she was pregnant with her first child back in November, posting a photo of her touching her baby bump as she revealed the big news.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball30 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ,” she wrote at the time. “You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”

Going on to repost the same picture to his page, her entreprenuer husband wrote, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!”

Eve and Maximillion tied the knot in June 2014 after dating for four years. Though this is the singer’s first child, she is already a stepmom to Cooper’s four teenage children from a previous marriage: Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13.

After announcing her pregnancy last year, the musician talked to PEOPLE about her life as a stepmom, saying she felt “lucky” to have had that instant family when she first met her now-husband.