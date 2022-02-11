Caitlyn Jenner says Kim Kardashian wants to introduce boyfriend, Pete Davidson ‘soon’

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson is getting more serious, and “soon” the Saturday Night Live star will meet Caitlyn Jenner. According to Jenner, her stepdaughter is planning a dinner.

“[Kim] does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family, I have to be very quiet,” Jenner said during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

“But yeah, I was talking to her the other day, and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.’ And she goes, ‘Oh my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!‘” Jenner revealed.

According to the 72-year-old reality tv star and former Olympian, Kardashian seems happy. “So anyway, that’s going to happen pretty soon. Honestly, I like to see Kim happy,” she added.

©GrosbyGroup



Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on vacation

Caitlyn’s comment comes after Davidson publicly calls Kardashian his “girlfriend.” The 28-year-old recently opened up about his daily life and how most of his days include chilling inside with Kim.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he told the outlet. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he continued, referring to Kim.