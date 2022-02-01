Khloe Kardashian shows off her toned muscles and tiny waist wearing only pants

Khloe Kardashian is once again showing off her revenge body. On Monday night the Good American founder shared a photo wearing only her denim pants and it looks like Khloe has been spending most of her day in the gym. Of course, the Kardashians are always in some photoshop scandal, so the photo may be edited. But pretty much every muscle in her body looks toned and defined. While Khloe was happy to bear it all, there is one thing that fans noticed she was hiding, her hands.

©Khloe Kardashian





Last week Khloe’s hands went viral after she shared a series of photos in her car with a caption about “betrayal.” The reality star was trending on Twitter with people comparing her hands to a variety of things and characters. People couldn’t let it go and left comments on the recent pic like, “She not showing her hands after yall tore her up.”

Khloe actually responded to one of her haters who wrote, “oh lord, she’s hiding her hands.” The 37 year old replied, “lol never. My hands are beautiful baby.”

Khloe is of course healing after Tristan Thompson admitted to fathering his third child while the couple was still together. But the NBA serial cheater isn’t making it easy and there was a viral video of him with a mystery woman on his lap that started making its rounds last week.

Khloe has been on a fitness journey since 2015 but she is a proud professional when it comes to “revenge bodies,” and uses the gym to get rid of stress. After her split with Lamar Odom, she told Women‘s Health magazine it was the reason she initially started working out. “I was having a hard time with Lamar. It was toward the end of our union, and there was so much drama,” she explained. “Yeah, it’s a revenge body... But it’s just as much for all my critics who called me ‘the fat one’ for my entire existence,“ she added