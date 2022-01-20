Khloé Kardashian is ‘really struggling’ after Tristan Thompson split and is leaning on Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly struggling after Tristan Thompson‘s recent paternity drama. The Good American founder was left “devastated” after her on and off again serial cheater boyfriend admitted that he fathered a third child while they were together. According to a PEOPLE insider, the 37 year old is reportedly “leaning heavily” on her mother Kris Jenner “all of the time.”

Tristan admitted he was the father to Maralee Nichols’ son on Instagram on January 3rd and he apologized to Khloé for the “heartache and humiliation” he has caused. “Khloé is really struggling with what‘s happening with Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE. And while Thompson has cheated on her several times in the past, they said this time has been “much harder than the previous times,” they said.

Khloé has obviously wanted the relationship to work out with Tristan, who is the father of her daughter True. ”[Khloé] wanted the fairytale life with him and, she‘s so upset,” they said.

The source went on to explain that is the saddest people have ever seen Khloé . “People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side,” they explained.

Some people might tell Khloé to stop talking to Tristan unless it‘s about True. However, Kris is “encouraging” Khloé to keep the lines open. “Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so, she’s encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open,“ the source explained.

Following Tristan‘s public apology, Khloé stayed quiet privately but, a source told Page Six she reached out privately and “let him know she appreciated the message.” They also insisted she would never get back together with the baller. “She is taking the high road, and while she will never, ever get back with him,” the source added.

Tristan‘s future in the NBA has been in question since he allegedly told Nichols that he was planning to retire next season and would therefore not get as much child support. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who‘s unemployed,” he allegedly wrote, per PEOPLE.