Shanna Moakler congratulates ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian after their pretend wedding ceremony

Living in harmony is the best way of living; therefore, Shanna Moakler is taking the high road and congratulating her ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian after their pretend wedding ceremony.

As we previously reported, Barker and Kardashian allegedly tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards. According to TMZ, the pair eloped and said “I do” at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday. Sources close to Kardashian and Barker didn’t allow the venue to take pictures and decided to bring their photographer and security team to keep everything intimate.

But then, in a hilarious twist, the “ceremony,” which included an Elvis Presley officiant, was just for fun. Page Six revealed there was nothing legal about their ceremony, and it was all just for fun. “They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” an insider said. Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates show that they never applied for or received one.

Whether it was a symbolic ceremony or a real one, Moakler still wished well to the lovebirds. “Congratulations to the happy couple,” she told People in a statement. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

Marty Frierson, the owner of the chapel Kourtney and Travis attended, told the publication that they were very affectionate. “There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!” he said. “They just seemed totally in love.”

According to Frierson, only four people were in the chapel. “They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle,” he continues. “I don’t know if they were friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel, but they wanted to handle it all themselves.”

Frierson said the ceremony took about half an hour to complete. “They had a good time,” he added. “They just romanced and got married. Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”