Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.

“I can’t believe this was a week ago @travisbarker 🌹” she captioned the image, in which she seems to be only wearing her new bling.

Although the exact amount Barker spent on the ring is unknown, diamond expert Max Stone from engagement ring specialists Steven Stone has taken a close look at the photos of the sparkler and shared with HOLA! USA via email, the estimated value of the jaw-dropping jewel.

“In true Kardashian style, Kourtney’s ring is a real showstopper,” Stone said. “The huge oval diamond is a VS2 grade, which is of the highest quality. From looking at the photographs posted on Instagram, it looks to be around 8 carats.”

“The huge stone is set on a thin pave band for extra sparkle,” the expert explains. “The simplicity of the setting extenuates the size of the stone, making it look even larger. With this in mind, it is most likely worth around $1 million.”

According to Max, Kardashian’s ring is so far one of the most spectaculars. “This is definitely one of this year‘s most incredible celebrity engagement rings, and we’ll likely see an increase in demands for rings in this style over the coming months,” the connoisseur added.

Barker and Kardashian recently got engaged after nearly a year of dating and years of friendship. According to People, an insider close to the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that he “adores” his future wife.