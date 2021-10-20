Travis Barker is crazy in love with Kourtney Kardashian: source reveals how he treats her

Travis Barker is crazy in love with Kourtney Kardashian, and a source close to the couple revealed he treats her like royalty. Barker and Kardashian recently got engaged after nearly a year of dating and years of friendship. According to People, an insider close to the Blink-182 drummer and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that he “adores” his future wife.

As we previously reported, the sweet proposal took place in Montecito, California, after the 45-year-old rockstar planned a beautiful gesture right on the beach, in front of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel, taking Kourtney to a spot filled with roses and white candles, getting down on one knee.

©Instagram



The sweet proposal took place in Montecito, California, after the 45-year-old rockstar planned a beautiful gesture right on the beach, in front of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel

“The question was never if they would get engaged; it was more like when,” says the source. “Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy.”

Kourtney is sure that Travis is the right one! “Travis was nervous, but Kourtney didn’t hesitate for a second before she said yes,” says the source. Adds an onlooker: “Kourtney did not stop smiling.”

The insider also said the proposal was a “complete surprise” for Kardashian; however, Barker informed her family of his plans. “Everyone was great at keeping it secret,” says the source, adding that fans will be able to relive the moment during the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu show. “Kourtney’s family loves Travis.”

The 42-year-old mom and TV star wore an all-black outfit and looked happy walking hand in hand with her new fiancé. After the romantic proposal, the two families shared an engagement dinner and posted their excitement on social media, congratulating the happy couple.

Kim Kardashian posted the sweetest video captioned “KRAVIS FOREVER,” adding the ring emoji and showing Kourtney and Travis sharing a kiss and showing Kourtney’s enormous diamond ring.

“Travis gives Kourtney a lot of credit,” says the source. “Kourtney feels this is such a special relationship. She feels appreciated.” Kardashian “can‘t wait to marry Travis,” says the source. “She would also love to have a baby with him.” As reported by People, her kids will remain “her priority,” the source adds. “They are the most special to her.”