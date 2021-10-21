Kourtney Kardashian used to be the only Kardashian sister that has never been engaged but on October 17th Travis Barker changed that when he got down on his knee. Since then they have been everyone’s “couple goals” with many saying they needed to find someone like Barker. On October 20th Kourtney shared stunning photos of the proposal including close-ups of the ring and Barker on one knee with the caption. See the gorgeous pics below: