Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner’s relationship timeline

Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner announced on October 13th that they are expecting their first child and fans are ecstatic. Considering the parents to be are talented singers it makes sense the couple has shared the chapters of their lives through music. “We’ve been sharing with everybody the different chapters of our story, since we met, from when I fell in love when we got engaged,” Camilo told Entertainment Tonight this year in March. “When we got married, we wrote a song about it. When we went on our honeymoon, we made a music video about it. When we bought our first house, we did a music video and a song about that.” Take a quick look at the couple relationship timeline below:

2015: THEY MEET AND FALL IN LOVE

Camilo and Evaluna were hired separately to host an event in event in Bogotá, Colombia. After meeting her, Camilo wrote his lover the song “Medialuna,” featured as the opening track on his album, Por Primera Vez. Her father Ricardo Montaner signed his future son-in-law to his HAMM label following its release.

AUGUST 2018: THEY GET ENGAGED

Three years after meeting and falling in love, Camilo knew she was the one and decided to propose to her. “The best day of my life. Do I feel too small to get married? Yes. I do feel... Am I sure she‘s the woman of my life? Yes, I am sure. I want to spend the rest of my life with her... and I want “the rest of my life” to start NOW.” He wrote in the caption of an emotional photo moments after she said yes.

FEBRUARY 2020: WEDDING BELLS

The couple says I do on February 8th, 2020 in Miami, Florida.