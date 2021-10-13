Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner reveal that they are expecting their first child

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry have shared some happpy news with the world: they are expecting their first child. The couple revealed the adorable news in the music video for their new song 'Indigo' and they included home footage of the exact moment they found out that they were going to be parents. The tender moments continued with the reactions of their parents who in a few months will be proud grandparents. Camilo and Evaluna have been married since February 8, 2020 and Indigo marks the couple's third collaboration following “Por Primera Vez” and “Machu Picchu.”

©@Eva Luna



This is the exact moment when Camilo and Evaluna find out that they will be parents

Towards the end of the video is the precious moments of Camilo finding out he was going to be a dad. The father to be can also be seen lovingly kissing his wife's belly with kisses. They also included the touching reaction of his parents upon hearing the news, as well as his brothers, his closest relatives and his friends.

©@Eva Luna



Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner telling the Montaners the good news

Ricardo Montaner and his wife Marlene Rodríguez found out the good news with the rest of Evaluna's brothers and their partners. As soon as they made the announcement they all burst into tears. One of the most excited was Ricky Montaner, who could barely contain the tears of happiness for his sister and brother-in-law.